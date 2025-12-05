In Donetsk region, Russian occupiers shot a Ukrainian soldier during his surrender

Near the village of Svyato-Pokrovske in the Donetsk region, the Russian occupier shot a Ukrainian soldier who had signaled his readiness to surrender.

Russian occupiers shot a Ukrainian Army soldier during his surrender

As the Prosecutor General's Office said, this happened when the Russians entered the private sector near Svyato-Pokrovsky.

A video published by Russian sources shows that the occupiers saw a Ukrainian defender in a dilapidated house.

The Ukrainian soldier came out with his hands raised, demonstrating his willingness to surrender, but the Russian opened fire from an ambush. The wounded soldier tried to take cover, but the occupier finished him off with a shot from a machine gun.

According to the soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade, the Russian occupiers entered the Ukrainian positions, taking advantage of the weather conditions. The brigade also emphasized that at the moment when the Ukrainian fighter raised his hands, he, according to international law, was given the status of a person who no longer participates in hostilities.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime that caused the death of a person — this is Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.