Occupiers shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war — Prosecutor General's Office launches investigation
Russian soldiers shot five more Ukrainian defenders who were captured during the storming of the village of Kotlyne, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Russian soldiers shot and killed five Ukrainian prisoners of war during an assault on a village in Donetsk region.
  • The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has initiated a pre-trial investigation into this war crime, emphasizing the seriousness of the violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Russian occupiers shot prisoners of war near Pokrovsk

According to operational data, on November 19, during an assault on Ukrainian positions near the village of Kotlyne, Pokrovsky District, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces captured five servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As the disarmed Ukrainian defenders lay face down on the ground, one of the invaders opened aimed fire on them with a machine gun, killing them.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Urgent investigative (search) actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime and the Russian military personnel involved in it.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.

