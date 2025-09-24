Russian soldiers shot a family and took a child hostage in the Limansk direction
Читати українською
Source:  3rd separate assault brigade

The Third Army Corps reports that Russian invaders shot a family of civilians and took a minor girl hostage. The new war crime occurred in the Lyman direction near the settlement of Shandrygolovo. Currently, the Russians are using the child to cover their groups and further advance on the front.

Points of attention

  • The Third Army Corps and the SBU stress the importance of early evacuation from combat zones to safeguard lives from such atrocities committed by Russian occupiers.
  • Recording of live war crimes by corps units and radio intercepts serve as evidence of the atrocities carried out by the Russian invaders in the area.

In the area of responsibility of the Third Army Corps, near the village of Shandryholove, the occupiers shot a family of civilians and captured a minor girl. The enemy is using her to cover their groups and further advance in the Lyman direction, the official statement says.

According to the Third Army Corps, even before the assault on the village began, the Russian commander with the call sign "Bali" ordered the occupiers to kill civilians — "kill everyone indiscriminately."

After that, Russian soldiers entered the apartment building and shot the peaceful residents, the child's parents.

Moreover, the invaders kidnapped the girl and are continuing their assault, holding her hostage to prevent them from firing on them.

The war crime is being recorded live by the corps units. All radio intercepts indicate the pre-planned nature of the enemy's actions. The Third Army Corps and the SBU emphasize: early evacuation from the combat zone saves from the Russian occupiers!

