Russian soldiers shot a family and took a child hostage in the Limansk direction

The Third Army Corps reports that Russian invaders shot a family of civilians and took a minor girl hostage. The new war crime occurred in the Lyman direction near the settlement of Shandrygolovo. Currently, the Russians are using the child to cover their groups and further advance on the front.

Russians again shot a family of civilians

According to the Third Army Corps, even before the assault on the village began, the Russian commander with the call sign "Bali" ordered the occupiers to kill civilians — "kill everyone indiscriminately."

After that, Russian soldiers entered the apartment building and shot the peaceful residents, the child's parents.

Moreover, the invaders kidnapped the girl and are continuing their assault, holding her hostage to prevent them from firing on them.