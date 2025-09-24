"We are ready." Zelensky turned to Putin with a proposal

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly appealed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and offered to hold negotiations to end the war in Kazakhstan.
Points of attention
- Zelensky highlights the availability of multiple countries offering their territories for peace talks, emphasizing readiness for dialogue and resolution.
- The proposal underscores Zelensky's commitment to finding a peaceful resolution, despite Putin's repeated visits to Kazakhstan amid the Ukraine invasion.
Zelensky continues to seek a meeting with Putin
The head of state clarified that he never invited the Russian dictator to Kyiv for negotiations:
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that the Russian dictator has plenty to choose from, as many states are offering their territory as a platform for peace negotiations.
As Zelensky noted, various capitals are offering a meeting in Turkey, or Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or in Europe in general — Austria, Switzerland.
What is important to understand is that Putin has visited the capital of Kazakhstan 4 times since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
