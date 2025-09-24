"We are ready." Zelensky turned to Putin with a proposal

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly appealed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and offered to hold negotiations to end the war in Kazakhstan.

Zelensky continues to seek a meeting with Putin

The head of state clarified that he never invited the Russian dictator to Kyiv for negotiations:

I said, if he doesn't want to meet with me, then of course he (Putin — ed.) will choose to invite me to Moscow. This is just to postpone this meeting. And I said that it's the same as if I would invite him to Kyiv. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that the Russian dictator has plenty to choose from, as many states are offering their territory as a platform for peace negotiations.

As Zelensky noted, various capitals are offering a meeting in Turkey, or Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or in Europe in general — Austria, Switzerland.

And even if you want it somewhere else, for example, Kazakhstan, let it be there. We are ready, the head of state emphasized.

What is important to understand is that Putin has visited the capital of Kazakhstan 4 times since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.