Trump called for shooting down Russian fighters — how NATO reacted
Trump called for shooting down Russian fighters — how NATO reacted

NATO members liked Trump's approach
Source:  RMF 24

On September 23, US President Donald Trump said he considered it appropriate to shoot down aircraft that violate NATO airspace, including Russian ones. Some members of the Alliance have already supported this proposal.

Points of attention

  • NATO members, including Poland and Lithuania, support Trump's stance, highlighting the need for robust defense measures against deliberate airspace violations.
  • The reactions from key NATO figures, such as the head of Polish diplomacy and the Lithuanian President, shed light on the perceived effectiveness of Trump's proposal in deterring potential threats.

NATO members liked Trump's approach

One of the first to comment on this proposal was the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski.

He is positive about the idea of the head of the White House:

It's nice that President Trump expressed this position today — that sovereign countries should have the right to defend their airspace. If Cuban planes were to fly into US airspace — we know what would happen.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, aircraft that deliberately and systematically violate the airspace of NATO countries should actually be warned first.

But such a statement (by Trump — ed.) is a very good deterrent, because I believe that Russia, knowing about such a possible reaction, will think very carefully next time before organizing such sabotage, and will probably respect our territorial sovereignty.

Gitanas Nauseda

Gitanas Nauseda

President of Lithuania

