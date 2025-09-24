Trump called for shooting down Russian fighters — how NATO reacted

On September 23, US President Donald Trump said he considered it appropriate to shoot down aircraft that violate NATO airspace, including Russian ones. Some members of the Alliance have already supported this proposal.

NATO members liked Trump's approach

One of the first to comment on this proposal was the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski.

He is positive about the idea of the head of the White House:

It's nice that President Trump expressed this position today — that sovereign countries should have the right to defend their airspace. If Cuban planes were to fly into US airspace — we know what would happen. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, aircraft that deliberately and systematically violate the airspace of NATO countries should actually be warned first.