On September 23, US President Donald Trump said he considered it appropriate to shoot down aircraft that violate NATO airspace, including Russian ones. Some members of the Alliance have already supported this proposal.
Points of attention
- NATO members, including Poland and Lithuania, support Trump's stance, highlighting the need for robust defense measures against deliberate airspace violations.
- The reactions from key NATO figures, such as the head of Polish diplomacy and the Lithuanian President, shed light on the perceived effectiveness of Trump's proposal in deterring potential threats.
NATO members liked Trump's approach
One of the first to comment on this proposal was the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski.
He is positive about the idea of the head of the White House:
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also made a statement on this matter.
According to the latter, aircraft that deliberately and systematically violate the airspace of NATO countries should actually be warned first.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-