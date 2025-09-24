Watch: Massive fire rages in Russian Bashkortostan after Ukrainian strikes

Ukrainian defense forces have launched a new powerful attack on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan, Russia. It is important to understand that this has happened for the second time in a week.
Points of attention
- Opposition Russian Telegram channels first reported the start of the large-scale fire, highlighting the impact of the Ukrainian strikes.
- The Security Service of Ukraine's long-range drones targeted the ELOU-AVT-4 installation at the petrochemical complex, covering a distance of 1,400 kilometers in the operation.
“Bavovna” in Russian Bashkortostan — all the details
The fact of a new Ukrainian attack was confirmed by the Kremlin's protege in Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov.
According to him, Gazprom Neftokhim Salavat came under Ukrainian attacks.
The start of a large-scale fire in the region was first reported by opposition Russian Telegram channels, citing local residents.
In videos and photos that are actively published online, you can see thick smoke from the fire that broke out after the impact.
As previously mentioned, on September 18, long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine carried out powerful strikes on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex in the Russian region of Bashkortostan.
As part of this successful operation, they were able to cover a distance of 1,400 kilometers.
According to the latest data, the drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 installation — the most important thing in the plant.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-