"He is afraid." Zelensky warned about Putin's next steps

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could start a war against NATO without even ending hostilities in Ukraine. Moscow's latest provocations confirm the likelihood of such a development.

Putin may indeed launch an invasion of NATO

As the head of state warned, the Russian dictator is indeed planning to go to other territories.

And I told my colleagues a year ago — look, don't wait until he ends the war in Ukraine and then continues somewhere else. He can start somewhere else without ending the war in Ukraine, because he understands that for his war machine he needs his factories, for his close circle of businessmen who have money in this military sector, big money, he wants to show that this can be continued. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, this is why the Russian dictator does not want to hold any negotiations with Kyiv:

He (Putin — ed.) is afraid of such a meeting. He is not afraid of me, I mean that he is afraid of such meetings, because he must have some result there. But his desire for today is to continue the war. Share

Zelensky also drew attention to the fact that the dictator, with his latest provocations, is studying NATO's reaction to his criminal actions.