Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could start a war against NATO without even ending hostilities in Ukraine. Moscow's latest provocations confirm the likelihood of such a development.
Points of attention
- The current situation signifies the dictator's focus on sustaining his military sector's profits and power, which might lead to further aggressive actions in the region.
- The lack of adequate air defense and training within NATO poses challenges, as Putin remains aware of the alliance's vulnerabilities and seeks to capitalize on them.
Putin may indeed launch an invasion of NATO
As the head of state warned, the Russian dictator is indeed planning to go to other territories.
According to the Ukrainian leader, this is why the Russian dictator does not want to hold any negotiations with Kyiv:
Zelensky also drew attention to the fact that the dictator, with his latest provocations, is studying NATO's reaction to his criminal actions.
One of the main problems is that Putin knows everything: that NATO does not have enough air defense, that it is not trained enough.
