On September 23, US President Donald Trump publicly humiliated the aggressor country Russia, comparing it to a “paper tiger” that only looks menacing but is incapable of military victories. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already responded to the American leader’s statement.

Kremlin denies that the Russian economy is on the verge of collapse

Putin's spokesman does not hide that official Moscow did not particularly like the comparison of Russia with a "paper tiger":

Russia is by no means a tiger. Still, Russia is more associated with a bear. There are no paper bears. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

In addition, Putin's spokesman responded to Donald Trump's statement that the Russian economy is on the verge of collapse due to the war against Ukraine.

Against this background, Peskov began to lie, saying that she had adapted to the needs of the military and had problems related only to sanctions.

He also called the draft budget for the next three years "absolutely balanced."

At the same time, Peskov noted that Putin, as before, highly appreciates Trump's willingness to help resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, a conversation between Putin and Trump has not yet been scheduled, but can be quickly organized.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin remains ready to meet with Zelensky, but without preparation, it will be a "PR stunt doomed to failure."