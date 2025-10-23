Russian occupiers shot five Ukrainian civilians in Donetsk region

In the village of Zvanivka, Donetsk region, Russian servicemen brutally shot five civilians.
Russian occupiers brutally shot and killed 5 Ukrainian civilians in the village of Zvanivka, Donetsk region.
Despite the brutal attack, the mother managed to survive with a jaw injury and escape to the territory controlled by Ukraine.
The tragic incident highlights the ruthless actions of Russian soldiers in targeting innocent civilians during the conflict.
Russian occupiers killed 5 Ukrainians near Bakhmut
It was established that the murder occurred on October 20.
The couple and their older son were hiding in the basement of a private house. The younger son went to the neighbors to get water.
Soon, Russian soldiers broke into the shelter where the family was and began interrogating the location of the Ukrainian defenders in the settlement. Having received no information, they left.
In fact, one person—the mother—managed to survive. She suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw.
Worried about her younger son, the victim went to a nearby basement. There she found his body next to the shot neighbors, a 62-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son.
The victim was able to reach Ukrainian-controlled territory. She was taken to the hospital and given testimony about the war crime committed by the Russians.
Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) for the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, which led to the death of people.
A pre-trial investigation is underway. Investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the war crime and the identities of the Russian servicemen who committed it.
