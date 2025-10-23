Russian occupiers shot five Ukrainian civilians in Donetsk region

In the village of Zvanivka, Donetsk region, Russian servicemen brutally shot five civilians.

Russian occupiers killed 5 Ukrainians near Bakhmut

It was established that the murder occurred on October 20.

The couple and their older son were hiding in the basement of a private house. The younger son went to the neighbors to get water.

Soon, Russian soldiers broke into the shelter where the family was and began interrogating the location of the Ukrainian defenders in the settlement. Having received no information, they left.

Later, one of the invaders returned and opened fire on the civilians with automatic weapons. Deciding that all three were dead, he left. Share

In fact, one person—the mother—managed to survive. She suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw.

Worried about her younger son, the victim went to a nearby basement. There she found his body next to the shot neighbors, a 62-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son.

The victim was able to reach Ukrainian-controlled territory. She was taken to the hospital and given testimony about the war crime committed by the Russians.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) for the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, which led to the death of people.