Russian occupiers shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war in the Donetsk region

The occupiers shot an unarmed captured serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into the war crime.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings into the commission of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to operational data, on April 11, 2025, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing combat missions at positions near the village of Rozdolne, Volnovakha district. During the assault, the occupiers took them prisoner.

One of the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers was shot dead with automatic weapons by representatives of the aggressor state's army.

Urgent investigative and search actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the individuals among the Russian military personnel involved in the commission of the specified crime.

The killing of prisoners is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.