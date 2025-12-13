Russian occupiers shot two civilians in Kupyansk
Russian occupiers shot two civilians in Kupyansk

Kupyansk
Source:  Ukrinform

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Russians shot a man and a woman in a high-rise building in the occupied part of the city.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers committed a criminal act by shooting two civilians, a man born in 1981 and an elderly woman, in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The tragic incident was reported by the head of the Kupyansk Regional Administrative District, Andriy Kanashevich, on Facebook.
  • Efforts by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Kupyansk Military District, and Security Service of Ukraine led to the evacuation of nine residents from the central part of Kupyansk to the regional center.

Two civilians in Kupyansk died at the hands of Russian occupiers

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kupyansk Regional Administrative District, Andriy Kanashevich.

On December 13, through the efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Kupyansk Military District and the Security Service of Ukraine, nine more residents of the district were evacuated from the central part of the city of Kupyansk to the regional center.

During the interview, one of the evacuees provided information about the shooting by soldiers of the occupation forces in a high-rise building on Stadionna Square of two residents of the city of Kupyansk, a man born in 1981 and an unidentified elderly woman.

He reported that evacuated residents of Kupyansk will be provided with all necessary primary assistance.

Defense forces blocked the Russian occupiers in Kupyansk and cleared the entire northwestern outskirts of the city.



