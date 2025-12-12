Zelensky urgently arrived in Kupyansk after being surrounded by Russian troops — video

On December 12, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, urgently arrived in the Kupyansk direction, recorded a video address near the city's dilapidated stele and congratulated the Ground Forces on their professional holiday.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in Kupyansk on December 12, further restricting the movement of the Russian army.
- Zelensky expressed gratitude to the soldiers and Ground Forces for their dedication in fighting and destroying the occupiers.
Zelensky in Kupyansk — first details and video
The Head of State reminded soldiers and all Ukrainian civilians how important it is right now to achieve results and successes directly on the battlefield.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this is what will give Ukraine the opportunity to strengthen its positions in the diplomatic arena.
What is important to understand is that on December 12, it became known that the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a new successful operation in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.
Within its borders, it was possible to block the Russian army in the city, and also to clear the entire northwestern outskirts of this settlement. The operation is still ongoing.
More on the topic
