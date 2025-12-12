On December 12, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, urgently arrived in the Kupyansk direction, recorded a video address near the city's dilapidated stele and congratulated the Ground Forces on their professional holiday.

Zelensky in Kupyansk — first details and video

Today — Kupyansk direction, our soldiers who are achieving results for Ukraine here. Many Russians have talked about Kupyansk — we see. I was there, I congratulated the guys. Thank you to every unit, everyone who is fighting here, everyone who is destroying the occupier. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State reminded soldiers and all Ukrainian civilians how important it is right now to achieve results and successes directly on the battlefield.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this is what will give Ukraine the opportunity to strengthen its positions in the diplomatic arena.

That's how it works: all our strong positions at home are strong positions in the conversation about ending the war. Thank you to every soldier! Proud of you! And thank you to all our Ground Forces — today is your day. Thank you, guys!

What is important to understand is that on December 12, it became known that the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a new successful operation in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.