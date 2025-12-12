Zelensky urgently arrived in Kupyansk after being surrounded by Russian troops — video
Ukraine
Zelensky urgently arrived in Kupyansk after being surrounded by Russian troops — video

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

On December 12, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, urgently arrived in the Kupyansk direction, recorded a video address near the city's dilapidated stele and congratulated the Ground Forces on their professional holiday.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in Kupyansk on December 12, further restricting the movement of the Russian army.
  • Zelensky expressed gratitude to the soldiers and Ground Forces for their dedication in fighting and destroying the occupiers.

Today — Kupyansk direction, our soldiers who are achieving results for Ukraine here. Many Russians have talked about Kupyansk — we see. I was there, I congratulated the guys. Thank you to every unit, everyone who is fighting here, everyone who is destroying the occupier.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State reminded soldiers and all Ukrainian civilians how important it is right now to achieve results and successes directly on the battlefield.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this is what will give Ukraine the opportunity to strengthen its positions in the diplomatic arena.

That's how it works: all our strong positions at home are strong positions in the conversation about ending the war. Thank you to every soldier! Proud of you! And thank you to all our Ground Forces — today is your day. Thank you, guys!

What is important to understand is that on December 12, it became known that the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a new successful operation in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.

Within its borders, it was possible to block the Russian army in the city, and also to clear the entire northwestern outskirts of this settlement. The operation is still ongoing.

