On December 12, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that its fighters were able to successfully hit 3 more very important targets of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea. An enemy An-26 transport aircraft and two radar stations were hit at once.

New DIU operation in Crimea — first details

According to the Ukrainian military intelligence, on December 10-11, 2025, it was once again very noisy in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

This time, the Russian invaders were preparing for takeoff on an An-26 multi-purpose military transport aircraft and had even started the engines.

However, the crew of the Russian occupiers was strictly forbidden from making an illegal flight by the masters of the special unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR "Primary" — they delicately hit the left turboprop, the official report of the intelligence officers states.

Moreover, it is indicated that as part of a new air raid on temporarily occupied Crimea, the GUR "Ghosts" also successfully hit two expensive radar systems.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the 55Zh6M “Nebo-M” radar and the 64N6E radar hidden in the dome, which served as the “eyes” for the enemy S-300/S-400 complexes.