According to the WSJ, SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk planned to carry out Operation Spiderweb on May 9, but some truck drivers simply got drunk on the occasion of Victory Day. That is why the attack on Russian airfields was postponed to another date, and a pleasant “surprise” for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not happen at his favorite place.
Points of attention
- The drones created by Ukrainian special services were equipped with a unique warhead capable of burning the fuselage of Russian aircraft and exploding inside, causing significant damage to Russian airfields.
- Despite unforeseen obstacles, such as some truck drivers getting drunk on Victory Day, the operation was successfully carried out, resulting in over $7 billion in losses for Russia.
How was it possible to implement “The Spiderweb”?
The Wall Street Journal calls this SBU operation the “most audacious” in the history of modern warfare.
Moreover, journalists were able to learn new interesting details about its implementation.
First of all, it is worth noting that it was prepared over 18 months of “absolute secrecy” — this process was directly supervised by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.
The Ukrainian special services created special drones with a reinforced communication system and a warhead that not only burned the fuselage of Russian aircraft, but also exploded inside.
The drones were delivered to the airfields in houses with roofs that opened remotely and were powered by batteries and solar panels.
Moreover, the SBU found Artem and Kateryna in the Russian Federation and recruited them. They were taught to assemble drones, which were shipped to Russia, then they rented a warehouse, hired drivers, and sent trucks with houses on flights around the aggressor country.
On June 1, 2025, 4 trucks arrived at the launch points.
According to the participants in this operation, the factor of God's help played an important role in its preparation and conduct.
