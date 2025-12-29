Russian occupiers killed a group of civilians in Pokrovsk

Two Russian soldiers shot and killed seven civilians hiding in the basement of a residential building on December 21 in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Russia's new war crime in Pokrovsk: what is known

This is reported by the project of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War "I Want to Live".

This crime was reported by concerned people from the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces. It is noted that on the night of December 21, two servicemen broke into the basement of building No. 84 on Tsentralnaya Street in Pokrovsk, where civilians were hiding. Share

This is about Rinat Galimzyanov, a rifleman of the 1st assault platoon of the 2nd assault company of the 1st assault battalion of the 30th motorized rifle brigade, military unit 45863 (born in Bashkortostan, Neftekamsk), and Alexei Agafonov, a rifleman of the 2nd assault company of the same unit (born in 1987, Kyakhta).

It is reported that a father and son, Zavadskyi Oleksandr Robertovich and Zavadskyi Yaroslav Oleksandrovich, approached the soldiers and were demanded alcohol by Russian servicemen. When they replied that there was no alcohol in the basement, the Russians opened fire and killed the father and son.

Then, going down to the basement, the Russian soldiers killed the family that was there: Gulko's father Dmitry, Gulko's mother Oksana, Gulko's son Dmitry Dmitrovich, and Oksana's mother Nadiya. A man named Oleksandr was also killed, and another, Merontsev Petro Valeriyovych, was wounded and played dead.

After the Russian killers left, Merontsev managed to climb out of the basement and escape.

The project reported that after the execution, Russian soldiers reported to the commander with the call sign "Voodoo" that they had destroyed the DRG group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and set fire to the building itself.

At the same time, they indicate that on December 23, Agafonov and Galimzyanov were detained by the forces of the 159th Military District and transferred to Selidove.