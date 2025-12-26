Watch: Russian occupiers brutally crack down on "Zhdun" family in Pokrovsk
Ukraine
Watch: Russian occupiers brutally crack down on "Zhdun" family in Pokrovsk

Russian occupiers
Source:  Denis Kazanskyi

In Pokrovsk, Russian soldiers brutally massacred a family of "Zhduns" who had stayed in the city to wait for the Russian army. Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky wrote about this incident, noting that this video is a must-watch for everyone to understand what happens where the Russian army arrives.

  • Russian soldiers brutally massacred a “zhdun” family in Pokrovsk, showcasing the horrific reality of Russian occupiers in the region.
  • The video testimony reveals a gruesome attack where a man was killed for fun and a woman was raped by Russian soldiers in an act of brutality.

The “zhdun” family from Pokrovsk received retribution for their love for Russia

The video shows the testimony of city resident Victoria Shvaiko to senior investigator of the Russian military police, Oleksiy Valeriyovych Polyansky.

The woman says that on the night of December 22-23, 2025, three drunk Russian soldiers from the 30th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army with the call signs "Usmishka", "Strii" and "Shuher" broke into her house, where she, her husband and mother-in-law were.

First they mocked her husband for a long time and beat him, then they shot him in the leg and killed him. The woman herself was raped in turn. They also wanted to kill her mother-in-law, but she managed to escape while the Russians gang-raped the mistress of the house.

Victoria Shvaiko emphasizes that her husband was not a supporter of Ukraine, was waiting for Russia and planned to go serve in the Russian army as a driver. He was killed simply for fun. Those for whom he was waiting and waiting.

"I suggest everyone decide for themselves whether real liberators and defenders of the residents of Donbas behave this way," Kazansky noted.

