In Pokrovsk, Russian soldiers brutally massacred a family of "Zhduns" who had stayed in the city to wait for the Russian army. Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky wrote about this incident, noting that this video is a must-watch for everyone to understand what happens where the Russian army arrives.
The “zhdun” family from Pokrovsk received retribution for their love for Russia
The video shows the testimony of city resident Victoria Shvaiko to senior investigator of the Russian military police, Oleksiy Valeriyovych Polyansky.
First they mocked her husband for a long time and beat him, then they shot him in the leg and killed him. The woman herself was raped in turn. They also wanted to kill her mother-in-law, but she managed to escape while the Russians gang-raped the mistress of the house.
Victoria Shvaiko emphasizes that her husband was not a supporter of Ukraine, was waiting for Russia and planned to go serve in the Russian army as a driver. He was killed simply for fun. Those for whom he was waiting and waiting.
