Fireworks in Crimea from the “Ghosts” of the GUR - episodes of the elimination of enemy air defense systems, aviation, fleet and other targets in 2025.
Points of attention
- Exclusive video footage from the State Security Service showcases the destruction of Russian military targets in Crimea in 2025.
- The 'Ghost' special unit of the DIU was instrumental in the elimination of enemy air defense systems, aviation, fleet, and other targets.
- The footage reveals the precise and strategic attacks on radar systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, military aircraft, helicopters, and ships of the Russian occupiers.
DIU showed “cotton” from “Ghosts” for 2025
Masters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" congratulate Ukrainians on the upcoming New Year and present unforgettable historical footage of the liquidation of expensive military targets of the Russian occupiers in 2025.
