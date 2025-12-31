DIU and SBSU attacked the refinery and oil terminal in Tuapse with drones — sources
Tuapse
Source:  online.ua

On the night of December 31, 2025, the Main Intelligence Directorate, together with the State Security Service of Ukraine, attacked the Tuapse marine oil terminal and the Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in military intelligence.

Points of attention

  • On the night of December 31, 2025, a drone attack was carried out on the Tuapse Oil Refinery and Marine Oil Terminal.
  • The actions of the DIU and the State Security Service of Ukraine are aimed at weakening the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex by damaging oil and gas infrastructure facilities.

“Bavovna” in Tuapse: what is known

According to sources, the drone attack hit the AVT-12 primary oil processing unit of the Tuapse Refinery, as well as transport pipelines and loading equipment of the marine oil terminal.

It is noted that the Tuapse Refinery has been capable of processing about 12 million tons of oil per year to date, thus significantly strengthening the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex.

