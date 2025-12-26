On the eve of Christmas, the masters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" again visited the temporarily occupied Crimea and burned a number of expensive targets of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The “Ghosts” on Christmas Eve burned down a number of high-value targets of the Russian invaders in Crimea.
- Yes, the launcher of the S-300V complex was hit.
"Ghosts" of the DIU burned the air defense of the invaders in Crimea: what is known
Successfully affected:
launcher of the S-300B complex;
RSP-6M2 radar system;
Redut-221 command and staff vehicle from the Buk-M3 air defense system;
RPN 9S36M radar station from the Buk-M3 air defense system.
The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!
