Watch: "Ghosts" of the DIU burned a number of air defense systems of the occupiers in Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bavovna
On the eve of Christmas, the masters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" again visited the temporarily occupied Crimea and burned a number of expensive targets of the Russian invaders.

  • The “Ghosts” on Christmas Eve burned down a number of high-value targets of the Russian invaders in Crimea.
  • Yes, the launcher of the S-300V complex was hit.

"Ghosts" of the DIU burned the air defense of the invaders in Crimea: what is known

Successfully affected:

  • launcher of the S-300B complex;

  • RSP-6M2 radar system;

  • Redut-221 command and staff vehicle from the Buk-M3 air defense system;

  • RPN 9S36M radar station from the Buk-M3 air defense system.

GUR hunters also struck an enemy defensive structure for weapons and military equipment, around which two Russian occupiers were milling around.

The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!

