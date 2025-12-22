Sabotage near Lipetsk. DIU burned Russian Su-30 and Su-27 fighters — video
Sabotage near Lipetsk. DIU burned Russian Su-30 and Su-27 fighters — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Su-30
On the night of December 20-21, 2025, a fire broke out at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk — two expensive enemy fighter jets, the Su-30 and Su-27, were burning. The Main Intelligence Directorate reports on the successful sabotage.

Points of attention

  • The GUR burned down a Su-27 and Su-30 with tail numbers “12” and “82” at a military airfield near Lipetsk.
  • The estimated total cost of the two affected fighters is about $100 million.

Special operation DIU: enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighters hit near Lipetsk

As a result of the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's DIU, directly implemented by a representative of the resistance movement to the criminal Russian regime, both of the aggressor's military aircraft were disabled.

The estimated total value of the two damaged fighter jets, which Russia used in its genocidal war against Ukraine, could be up to $100 million.

The Su-27 and Su-30 with tail numbers “12” and “82” were burned thanks to careful preparation, composure, and professionalism.

Planning the special operation at the airfield near Lipetsk took two weeks.

The studied patrol route and guard change schedule allowed them to infiltrate the aggressor state's military facility unnoticed, hit the Russian "dryers" right in the protective aircraft hangar, and then leave the airfield unhindered.

