The Main Intelligence Directorate shared archival footage of a unique special operation, when in November the Russian Freedom Legion paralyzed the railway artery of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region.

In November 2025, a loud explosion on the railway between the temporarily occupied villages of Vesele and Novouspenivka in Zaporizhia Oblast cut one of the key logistical arteries of the Russian army in Zaporizhia.

As a result of a special operation conducted by soldiers of the Legion of Freedom of Russia unit, a 2M62 mainline diesel locomotive and 25 freight cars derailed, and traffic on the railway line stopped.

Unique archival footage of the special forces' combat mission and details of the operation are in the video.

The successful reconnaissance operation was completed by an airstrike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.