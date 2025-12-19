The Main Intelligence Directorate shared archival footage of a unique special operation, when in November the Russian Freedom Legion paralyzed the railway artery of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region.
Points of attention
- The Legion of Freedom of Russia unit paralyzed the railway artery of the Russian army in the Zaporizhia region through a daring sabotage operation.
- Archival footage details the combat mission of the special forces who derailed a mainline diesel locomotive and 25 cars, disrupting traffic on the railway branch.
The LFR carried out a daring sabotage on the railway and stopped the logistics of the Russian army
In November 2025, a loud explosion on the railway between the temporarily occupied villages of Vesele and Novouspenivka in Zaporizhia Oblast cut one of the key logistical arteries of the Russian army in Zaporizhia.
Unique archival footage of the special forces' combat mission and details of the operation are in the video.
The successful reconnaissance operation was completed by an airstrike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
The airstrike destroyed military cargo, which had begun to accumulate nearby, awaiting the resumption of movement.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-