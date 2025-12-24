The DIU showed an exclusive video of a special operation in the Pokrovsky direction
Ukraine
The DIU showed an exclusive video of a special operation in the Pokrovsky direction

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
The Main Intelligence Directorate showed an exclusive video - episodes of a special operation in the Pokrovsky direction, which was carried out in November 2025 by fighters of the “Black Winter Group” unit as part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

  • As part of the mission in the Pokrovsky direction, GUR aviation was involved.
  • An important role in the implementation of the combat mission was also played by aerial reconnaissance and FPV masters, who detected and destroyed Russian invaders.

DIU showed exclusive episodes of the special operation in the Pokrovsky direction

As part of the mission, the GUR aviation was involved in order to quickly transfer troops to strengthen the defense on a designated section of the front.

The Head of the Military Development Command of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, explained the significance of the combat operation in the Pokrovsky direction in an interview with Channel 24.

We were able to buy precious time so that the main units of the Armed Forces could approach the city for reinforcements, so to speak. After that, everyone stopped saying that the city had been taken.

Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov

Head of the GUR

An important role in the implementation of the combat mission was also played by aerial reconnaissance and FPV masters, who detected and destroyed Russian invaders.

The special forces of the “Black Winter Group” showed courage, coordination, and professionalism, which allowed them to complete the combat mission.

