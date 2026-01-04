Russia's attack on Kharkiv — 5 dead already known

On January 4, the number of victims of the massive Russian attack in Kharkiv that took place on January 2 rose to five. Local authorities officially confirmed that another body fragment had been found among the rubble.
Points of attention
- Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration emphasizes the scale of destruction and estimates two more days to fully eliminate the consequences of the attack.
- Involvement of State Emergency Service units, law enforcement officers, and utility workers, with over 80 pieces of equipment engaged in critical operations.
The death toll in Kharkiv continues to rise
He also drew attention to the fact that more than 300 people were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack on the city.
First of all, we are talking about the State Emergency Service units, law enforcement officers, dog services, and utility workers. More than 80 pieces of equipment are involved in all important processes.
Oleg Sinegubov does not hide that the destruction is indeed significant.
According to Sinegubov, volunteers were also actively working last night.
He drew attention to the fact that it will quite possibly take about two more days to eliminate all the consequences.
