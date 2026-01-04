Russia's attack on Kharkiv — 5 dead already known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on Kharkiv — 5 dead already known

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The death toll in Kharkiv continues to rise
Читати українською

On January 4, the number of victims of the massive Russian attack in Kharkiv that took place on January 2 rose to five. Local authorities officially confirmed that another body fragment had been found among the rubble.

Points of attention

  • Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration emphasizes the scale of destruction and estimates two more days to fully eliminate the consequences of the attack.
  • Involvement of State Emergency Service units, law enforcement officers, and utility workers, with over 80 pieces of equipment engaged in critical operations.

The death toll in Kharkiv continues to rise

Fragments of the body of another deceased person have been discovered in Kharkiv. A search and rescue operation is underway at the site of enemy strikes.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration

He also drew attention to the fact that more than 300 people were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack on the city.

First of all, we are talking about the State Emergency Service units, law enforcement officers, dog services, and utility workers. More than 80 pieces of equipment are involved in all important processes.

Oleg Sinegubov does not hide that the destruction is indeed significant.

Electricity, heat, and water supply have already been restored in the nearby damaged buildings that are subject to further operation. More than 30 residential buildings and a hospital were damaged. The greatest destruction was in the six buildings located closest to the epicenter of the explosion. Expert examinations will be conducted there to determine the possibility of further operation.

According to Sinegubov, volunteers were also actively working last night.

He drew attention to the fact that it will quite possibly take about two more days to eliminate all the consequences.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Expert named the worst-case scenario of the peace plan for Putin
Trump can outsmart Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: KAMAZ with Russian servicemen blown up in Kuban
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU conducted a new successful operation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The commander of the RDK promised Ukrainians gifts after his "resurrection"
Denis WhiteRex addressed the Ukrainians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?