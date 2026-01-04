Russia's attack on Kharkiv — 5 dead already known

On January 4, the number of victims of the massive Russian attack in Kharkiv that took place on January 2 rose to five. Local authorities officially confirmed that another body fragment had been found among the rubble.

The death toll in Kharkiv continues to rise

Fragments of the body of another deceased person have been discovered in Kharkiv. A search and rescue operation is underway at the site of enemy strikes. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration

He also drew attention to the fact that more than 300 people were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack on the city.

First of all, we are talking about the State Emergency Service units, law enforcement officers, dog services, and utility workers. More than 80 pieces of equipment are involved in all important processes.

Oleg Sinegubov does not hide that the destruction is indeed significant.

Electricity, heat, and water supply have already been restored in the nearby damaged buildings that are subject to further operation. More than 30 residential buildings and a hospital were damaged. The greatest destruction was in the six buildings located closest to the epicenter of the explosion. Expert examinations will be conducted there to determine the possibility of further operation.

According to Sinegubov, volunteers were also actively working last night.