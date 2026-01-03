Expert named the worst-case scenario of the peace plan for Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Expert named the worst-case scenario of the peace plan for Putin

Trump can outsmart Putin
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

The Telegraph columnist Hamish de Bretton-Gordon predicts that 2026 could be one of the worst years for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as there is a high probability that the United States will be able to end the war against Ukraine on very unfavorable terms for the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • The U.S. President's openness about a peace agreement being nearly ready has caused panic in Russia, hinting at tough times ahead for Putin.
  • Despite efforts to manipulate the situation, Kremlin's options seem limited as the possibility of Western troops in Ukraine looms, signifying a potential setback for Putin.

Trump can outsmart Putin

Recently, the US president announced that the peace agreement on Ukraine is 95 percent ready, which caused panic in the Kremlin.

The Russian dictator realizes that his only remaining trump card is to drive a wedge between Trump and Zelensky.

However, now the head of the White House is noticeably less susceptible to Moscow's manipulations than he was a few weeks ago.

According to Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, this is indeed leading Ukraine towards a peace that, while not ideal for Kyiv, is much worse for Moscow.

According to the expert, it is very important that the US and NATO security guarantees, designed for 15 years, actually represent NATO's protection.

Also frightening for the Kremlin is Trump's open discussion of the presence of Western troops on the territory of Ukraine:

This is the worst-case scenario for Putin. No amount of manipulation, even at the peak of the Kremlin's propaganda machine, could disguise such an outcome as anything other than defeat, the expert emphasizes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainians predicted the end of the war with Russia
Most Ukrainians do not believe in a quick end to the war
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Venezuela has been attacked." The president of Colombia made an urgent appeal to the world
The US began bombing Venezuela
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Venezuelan President Maduro declares military aggression by the US
Maduro confirms US attack on Venezuela

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?