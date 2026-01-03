Venezuelan President Maduro declares military aggression by the US
Source:  Reuters

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has officially announced the start of an “extremely serious military aggression” launched by the current government of the United States of America against his country.

Points of attention

  • Maduro's decree highlights the immediate transition to armed struggle in response to the military aggression.
  • The international community is urged to take note of the violations and potential consequences of the US attacks on Venezuela.

On January 3, after the US launched its first strikes on the Venezuelan capital, President Maduro issued a special decree.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a special "Decree on the declaration of a state of external upheaval throughout the national territory in order to protect the rights of the population, the full functioning of republican institutions, and the immediate transition to armed struggle."

The people are on the streets! The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, strongly condemns and declares before the international community the extremely serious military aggression carried out by the current government of the United States of America against the territory and population of Venezuela in the civilian and military areas of the city of Caracas, the capital of the Republic, as well as in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro

President of Venezuela

Maduro drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the US invasion is a gross violation of the United Nations Charter, in particular its Articles 1 and 2, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of states, and the prohibition of the use of force.

"Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean, and seriously endangers the lives of millions of people," he added.

