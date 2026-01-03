Ukraine hits 4 areas of concentration of Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine hits 4 areas of concentration of Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine hits 4 areas of concentration of Russian army
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have struck four areas of concentration of personnel and two other important facilities of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine reports one missile strike, 57 air strikes with 153 guided bombs, 6,358 kamikaze drone strikes, and 3,223 attacks carried out by the aggressor in the recent period.
  • Airstrikes targeted multiple areas in different regions of Ukraine, including Kolomyia, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipole, and others, highlighting the widespread nature of the conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 3, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/03/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,210,630 (+750) people;

  • tanks — 11,497 (+3) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,855 (+4) units;

  • artillery systems — 35,744 (+24) units;

  • MLRS — 1,590 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 99,582 (+539) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 72,688 (+101) units.

Over the past day, the enemy launched one missile strike with two missiles and 57 air strikes using 153 guided bombs against the positions of our troops and settlements.

6,358 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3,223 attacks.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Kolomyia in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipole, Varvarivka, Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, Novoandriivka, Magdalinivka in the Zaporizhia region; Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Kharkiv — woman's body found under rubble
Igor Terekhov
The consequences of Russia's attack on Kharkiv - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 80 targets while repelling a Russian air attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — first details
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Venezuela has been attacked." The president of Colombia made an urgent appeal to the world
The US began bombing Venezuela

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?