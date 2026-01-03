Ukraine hits 4 areas of concentration of Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have struck four areas of concentration of personnel and two other important facilities of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Ukraine reports one missile strike, 57 air strikes with 153 guided bombs, 6,358 kamikaze drone strikes, and 3,223 attacks carried out by the aggressor in the recent period.
- Airstrikes targeted multiple areas in different regions of Ukraine, including Kolomyia, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipole, and others, highlighting the widespread nature of the conflict.
Losses of the Russian army as of January 3, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/03/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,210,630 (+750) people;
tanks — 11,497 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,855 (+4) units;
artillery systems — 35,744 (+24) units;
MLRS — 1,590 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 99,582 (+539) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 72,688 (+101) units.
Over the past day, the enemy launched one missile strike with two missiles and 57 air strikes using 153 guided bombs against the positions of our troops and settlements.
6,358 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3,223 attacks.
