Air defense neutralized 80 targets while repelling a Russian air attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 95 Shahed, Gerber and other types of attack UAVs. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — first details

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Kacha, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in two locations.