Air defense neutralized 80 targets while repelling a Russian air attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 95 Shahed, Gerber and other types of attack UAVs. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data shows that as of 08:00, air defenses shot down or suppressed 80 enemy drones in different regions of Ukraine.
- The heroic efforts of the Ukrainian defense forces showcase their determination to protect the country's airspace and secure victory against aggressors.
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — first details
This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Kacha, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
It is worth noting that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in two locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-