Air defense neutralized 80 targets while repelling a Russian air attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 95 Shahed, Gerber and other types of attack UAVs. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that as of 08:00, air defenses shot down or suppressed 80 enemy drones in different regions of Ukraine.
  • The heroic efforts of the Ukrainian defense forces showcase their determination to protect the country's airspace and secure victory against aggressors.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Kacha, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in two locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

