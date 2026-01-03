Russia's attack on Kharkiv — woman's body found under rubble

At around 03:00 on January 3, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov officially confirmed that a woman's body had been found in the city under the rubble of a house destroyed by Russia. This brings the total number of known victims of the January 2 enemy strike on Kharkiv to at least two, as well as 30 injured.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to the new enemy attack, emphasizing the devastating impact on residential areas.
- Ongoing rescue operations and involvement of necessary services in response to the tragic events in Kharkiv.
The consequences of Russia's attack on Kharkiv — what is known
According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing.
As mentioned earlier, on January 2, Russian invaders struck a residential high-rise building in Kharkiv.
Local authorities immediately reported significant damage and a large number of casualties.
At night, rescuers found the boy's body under the rubble of a house in Kharkiv.
He also clarified that the child was 3 years old.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately reacted to the new enemy attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-