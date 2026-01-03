Russia's attack on Kharkiv — woman's body found under rubble
At around 03:00 on January 3, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov officially confirmed that a woman's body had been found in the city under the rubble of a house destroyed by Russia. This brings the total number of known victims of the January 2 enemy strike on Kharkiv to at least two, as well as 30 injured.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

As mentioned earlier, on January 2, Russian invaders struck a residential high-rise building in Kharkiv.

Local authorities immediately reported significant damage and a large number of casualties.

At night, rescuers found the boy's body under the rubble of a house in Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, a dead boy was found under the rubble. Also, previously, the child was under the rubble with his mother, — said the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov.

He also clarified that the child was 3 years old.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately reacted to the new enemy attack.

Terrible Russian strike on Kharkiv. Two missiles earlier. Just on a residential area. One of the houses is significantly damaged. A rescue operation is currently underway, and all necessary services are being involved.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

