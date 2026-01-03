Russia's attack on Kharkiv — woman's body found under rubble

At around 03:00 on January 3, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov officially confirmed that a woman's body had been found in the city under the rubble of a house destroyed by Russia. This brings the total number of known victims of the January 2 enemy strike on Kharkiv to at least two, as well as 30 injured.

The consequences of Russia's attack on Kharkiv — what is known

Another body was found under the rubble of a destroyed house: according to preliminary information, it is a woman's. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

As mentioned earlier, on January 2, Russian invaders struck a residential high-rise building in Kharkiv.

Local authorities immediately reported significant damage and a large number of casualties.

At night, rescuers found the boy's body under the rubble of a house in Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, a dead boy was found under the rubble. Also, previously, the child was under the rubble with his mother, — said the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov. Share

He also clarified that the child was 3 years old.

