Martial law will end after Ukraine is provided with security guarantees — Zelenskyy

The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine will end when the Ukrainian state receives security guarantees.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of extending security guarantees for Ukraine to end martial law.
- Signing the 20-point agreement and obtaining security guarantees from partners is crucial in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine needs security guarantees — Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about this during a conversation with journalists, answering the question of whether martial law will end in the event of a ceasefire.
Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that with a neighbor like the Russian Federation, there may be a risk of repeated aggression.
What are security guarantees? Why are we devoting so much time to them now? And this is monitoring partners and their presence. I think we are serious, we are talking about it with our partners, that... how can we finalize all the documents and if we still find opportunities with everyone — with the Americans, Europeans and allies — to sign 20 points to end the war... I am very determined that at this moment in time we will simultaneously receive security guarantees. That is, we will not waste time.
The President explained that the moment Ukraine receives them (these security guarantees — ed.), “it will be a signal for all of us that the war is over.”
Zelenskyy also discussed with United States President Donald Trump the possibility of extending American security guarantees for Ukraine for 30–50 years.
The Head of State of Ukraine noted that the documents currently provide Ukraine with strong security guarantees from the United States for a period of 15 years with the possibility of their extension.
I raised this issue with the president (Trump — ed.). I told him that we have been at war for almost 15 years. Therefore, I would very much like the security guarantees to be longer. And I told him that we would very much like to consider the possibility of 30-40-50 years. Then it would be a historic decision by President Trump.
According to him, the US president responded that he would consider this proposal.
