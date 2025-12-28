Up to $800 billion is needed for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction — Zelensky
Category
Economics
Publication date

Up to $800 billion is needed for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction — Zelensky

Up to $800 billion is needed for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction — Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  Public

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv and Washington are forming a "roadmap to prosperity" until 2040, covering an investment agreement, economic growth and long-term security for Ukraine. He also said that about $800 billion is needed for post-war reconstruction.

Points of attention

  • Up to $800 billion is needed for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine - statement by Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • A “roadmap to prosperity” is being formed until 2040, taking into account the investment agreement and the country's security.
  • Several funds are being created, including the reconstruction, investment, and development funds of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy named the amount needed for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction

The Head of State noted that after the meetings held in the United States, issues of the economy, security, and possible compromises can be discussed more broadly - with the participation of the entire negotiating team.

Regarding the economy, we have many plans there. The main aspects and directions are our national goals: life expectancy, the return of refugees, new jobs, and security guarantees, then the direction of market access and accession to the European Union. We have goals and strategies for macroeconomic stability.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities currently estimate that "some 700-800 billion" dollars are needed for post-war reconstruction. The head of state noted that "there is a strategy for a larger amount," but, he said, he "does not want to talk about it in more detail yet."

In my opinion, it is important that we have a common vision with America, that we will create several funds. There will be a fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, there will be a sovereign investment platform for Ukraine, there will be a fund for the development of Ukraine, a fund for the growth and opportunities of Ukraine. And we plan to have a US-Ukrainian investment fund for reconstruction. And the groups are also discussing the issues of a human capital fund and support for return.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed Putin's new absurd demand
Putin wants to influence the course of the Ukrainian elections and referendum
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced his plans ahead of meeting with Trump
Zelensky plans to meet with Carney

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?