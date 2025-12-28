Up to $800 billion is needed for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction — Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv and Washington are forming a "roadmap to prosperity" until 2040, covering an investment agreement, economic growth and long-term security for Ukraine. He also said that about $800 billion is needed for post-war reconstruction.

Zelenskyy named the amount needed for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction

The Head of State noted that after the meetings held in the United States, issues of the economy, security, and possible compromises can be discussed more broadly - with the participation of the entire negotiating team.

Regarding the economy, we have many plans there. The main aspects and directions are our national goals: life expectancy, the return of refugees, new jobs, and security guarantees, then the direction of market access and accession to the European Union. We have goals and strategies for macroeconomic stability. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities currently estimate that "some 700-800 billion" dollars are needed for post-war reconstruction. The head of state noted that "there is a strategy for a larger amount," but, he said, he "does not want to talk about it in more detail yet."