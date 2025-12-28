Up to $800 billion is needed for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction — Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv and Washington are forming a "roadmap to prosperity" until 2040, covering an investment agreement, economic growth and long-term security for Ukraine. He also said that about $800 billion is needed for post-war reconstruction.
Zelenskyy named the amount needed for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction
The Head of State noted that after the meetings held in the United States, issues of the economy, security, and possible compromises can be discussed more broadly - with the participation of the entire negotiating team.
According to him, the Ukrainian authorities currently estimate that "some 700-800 billion" dollars are needed for post-war reconstruction. The head of state noted that "there is a strategy for a larger amount," but, he said, he "does not want to talk about it in more detail yet."
