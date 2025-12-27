Zelenskyy announced his plans ahead of meeting with Trump
Zelenskyy announced his plans ahead of meeting with Trump

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that he will meet with Canadian leader Mark Carney on December 27 on his way to the United States, where talks with Donald Trump are due to take place on December 28.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian leader confirmed the meeting with President Trump, expressing optimism that significant decisions could be made by the new year.
  • The upcoming diplomatic events are crucial for Ukraine's relations with key international partners and may shape important decisions in the near future.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters that he is already on his way to Florida, where he plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on December 28.

On this way, we will stop in Canada, where I will have a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Carney.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he and Carney intend to hold online talks with European leaders.

The focus will be on all important issues where there are still some disagreements.

"We are exchanging the details of those documents that I will discuss with the President of the United States of America," Zelensky emphasized.

The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that he would raise "sensitive issues" contained in the documents during the conversation on December 27.

"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level — with President Trump in the near future. Much can be decided by the new year," Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently emphasized.

