Ukraine and the US are close to culminating in peace talks
Politics
Ukraine and the US are close to culminating in peace talks

Zelensky and Trump are determined to dot all the i's
Source:  Financial Times

According to the Financial Times, the meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump on December 28 will be the culmination of an intensive peace process to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

  • Despite progress in the peace process, challenges remain as both sides work towards a joint Ukrainian-American position.
  • The negotiations between Zelensky and Trump signify a critical step towards potential resolution, highlighting the significance of peace talks in the region.

Zelensky and Trump are determined to dot all the i's

The President of Ukraine himself hinted that a lot of things will be decided during the negotiations on December 28.

We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level — with President Trump in the near future. Much can be decided before the new year. Glory to Ukraine!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Recently, the head of state officially confirmed that the updated 20-point peace plan "largely reflects the joint Ukrainian-American position."

Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the document still contains provisions with which Kyiv does not agree.

The Ukrainian leader is determined to discuss sensitive issues in detail with his American counterpart in order to ultimately find a compromise.

Donald Trump does not hide that he is still skeptical of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's new proposals:

He (Zelensky — ed.) has nothing until I approve it. So let's see what he has.

Both Ukraine and the United States understand perfectly well that they have a chance to reach an agreement between themselves, but getting Russia to agree to a peace agreement is still the main challenge in this matter.

