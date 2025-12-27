"He has nothing." Trump cynically devalued Zelensky's offer
Trump is in no hurry to consider Zelensky's proposals
Source:  Politico

US President Donald Trump has made no secret of his skepticism about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposals to improve the "peace deal." Despite this, the White House chief of staff is counting on a productive meeting with his counterpart on December 28.

  • The article presents Trump's cynical devaluation of Zelensky's offer, indicating a potential strain on the relationship between the two leaders.
  • Despite the skepticism, there is hope for a productive meeting between Trump and Zelensky, with discussions on the peace plan and potential interactions with Putin.

According to preliminary data, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States will hold talks in Florida on December 28.

It is there that Volodymyr Zelensky will bring with him an updated peace plan, which currently has 20 points.

In addition, it was indicated that the focus of the parties will be on future security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States.

Despite this, the head of the White House, in conversations with journalists, does not hide his indifference to Zelensky's latest proposal and is in no hurry to support it.

He (Zelensky — ed.) has nothing until I approve it. So let's see what he has.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The head of the White House hopes that he will have a truly productive and successful meeting with the Ukrainian leader:

I think everything will be fine with him (Zelensky. — Ed.). I think everything will be fine with Putin.

Trump has officially confirmed that he plans to talk to the Russian dictator soon — "as soon as he wants."

