Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — panic has begun in the EU
Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — panic has begun in the EU

European leaders prepare for worst-case scenarios ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
Source: CNN

European leaders are hopeful for a positive outcome of new talks between Ukrainian and US Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Despite this, a wave of panic has also gripped European allies, as anything can be expected from the head of the White House.

  • The US expresses optimism for a successful outcome of the meeting following intense efforts by both the Zelenskyy and Trump teams, highlighting the importance of this high-level discussion.
  • The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is crucial for the future of US-Ukraine relations, and its implications are being closely watched by European leaders amidst growing uncertainty.

European leaders prepare for worst-case scenarios ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

According to anonymous media sources, there will be no European allies during the talks between Zelensky and Trump, which will take place on December 28.

What is important to understand is that official Kyiv has been seeking a meeting at the level of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States for several months.

European leaders are currently counting on a positive outcome, as they assess the current dynamics of relations between the Zelenskyy and Trump teams as truly productive.

Despite this, the EU is aware that the US president's position on Ukraine could change dramatically at any moment.

Against this background, panic prevails among some of Kyiv's European allies.

"With Trump, there are no low-risk scenarios," a NATO official told reporters.

The US is hopeful that the meeting between the Ukrainian and American leaders will be productive after a week of intensive efforts by the Zelenskyy and Trump teams.

