I don't see China's willingness to join the peace track — Zelensky
Ukraine
Publication date

Source:  Ukrinform

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not see China's readiness to join the peaceful track at the moment. According to him, on the contrary, China has increased its imports of Russian energy resources.

  • Zelensky believes that China is not willing to join the peaceful track in Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The President points to the increase in imports of Russian energy resources by China, which does not contribute to resolving the conflict.
  • According to Zelensky, China should have put pressure on Russia to end the war, but this did not happen.

China continues to buy oil from Russia — Zelensky

The head of state said this while answering journalists' questions.

I don't see China's willingness to join the peace track yet. We always wanted China — and it may be capable of — to put pressure on Russia to stop this war. China didn't do it, unfortunately. On the contrary, China increased its imports of Russian energy resources. Today, China is the largest importer, and we know where this money is going.

He emphasized that Russia spends money from Russian energy exports on war:

This is, unfortunately, China's role today.

On the eve, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that by the end of the year, Ukraine will adopt several more sanctions against Russian entities, as well as individuals who facilitate aggression. The sanctions lists will include not only citizens of Russia, but also citizens of other states, including China.

