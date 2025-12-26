China has struck a sanctions blow against the US

Official Beijing announced the imposition of sanctions against 10 individuals and 20 American defense companies for selling weapons to Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on this matter.

What is known about China's decision regarding the US?

Journalists point out that the Boeing branch in St. Louis, in particular, has been subject to Chinese sanctions.

What is important to understand is that it primarily involves freezing all assets that companies and individuals have in China, as well as prohibiting domestic organizations and individuals from doing business with them.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also officially confirmed that individuals on the sanctions list are also prohibited from entering the country.

In addition, it is noted that a new strategic document from the American government states that US President Donald Trump plans to prevent a conflict with China over Taiwan and the South China Sea by strengthening the military power of the US and its allies. Share

The US also recently approved an arms sale to Taiwan worth $11.1 billion.