China has struck a sanctions blow against the US
Category
Economics
Publication date

China has struck a sanctions blow against the US

What is known about China's decision regarding the US?
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Official Beijing announced the imposition of sanctions against 10 individuals and 20 American defense companies for selling weapons to Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on this matter.

Points of attention

  • Relations between Beijing and Washington continue to escalate.
  • In fact, the PRC is giving signs that it plans to seize Taiwan.

What is known about China's decision regarding the US?

Journalists point out that the Boeing branch in St. Louis, in particular, has been subject to Chinese sanctions.

What is important to understand is that it primarily involves freezing all assets that companies and individuals have in China, as well as prohibiting domestic organizations and individuals from doing business with them.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also officially confirmed that individuals on the sanctions list are also prohibited from entering the country.

In addition, it is noted that a new strategic document from the American government states that US President Donald Trump plans to prevent a conflict with China over Taiwan and the South China Sea by strengthening the military power of the US and its allies.

The US also recently approved an arms sale to Taiwan worth $11.1 billion.

What is important to understand is that this package was the largest in history among those provided by Washington to the country.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China is facing one of the most serious challenges in its history
What is happening to China's economy?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China has chosen a deadline to seize Taiwan
What is known about China's plans for Taiwan?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?