Zelenskyy announced significant achievements following talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that although agreement has been reached on most of the 20 points of the peace plan, the issue of Donbas remains complex.
Most of the points of the "peace plan" have been agreed upon — Zelenskyy
The President of Ukraine said this during a joint press conference with Donald Trump after talks in Mar-a-Lago.
Answering the question of whether a compromise was found at the meeting regarding Donbas, Zelenskyy noted:
The Head of State of Ukraine noted that a referendum or a vote in parliament could be held to ratify the peace plan as a whole or certain points. The referendum, according to the President, is "just one of the keys."
Zelenskyy also thanked President Trump and his team for the negotiations.
Thank you to the United States for your support. Together we have and can realize our vision of a sequence of steps for peace.
Zelensky previously stated that the 14th point of the draft basic document between Ukraine, the US, Russia and Europe on the end of the war, which deals with the resolution of the territorial issue, may contain the following compromise: the Russians withdraw from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions. At the same time, a "free economic zone" will be created in Donbas. Such a compromise, if agreed, should be put to a nationwide referendum.
