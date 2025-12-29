When to expect the results of "peace talks" regarding Russia and Ukraine — Trump's assumptions

US President Donald Trump believes that the results of negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine will become clear within a few weeks.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump is optimistic about the progress of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that the results may be known within a few weeks.
- The success of the negotiations depends on the complexity and details involved, with the possibility of either reaching an agreement or facing further challenges.
- Trump believes that the current moment presents a significant opportunity for reaching an agreement and avoiding further escalation of the conflict.
Trump assures of great progress in "peace talks" between Russia and Ukraine
Trump said this at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago after their meeting.
Responding to a question about the timeframe for completing the negotiations, he noted:
According to the head of the White House, there remains a possibility that an agreement will not be reached.
There is also a possibility that this will not happen... But in a few weeks we will know one way or another," he noted, adding that the negotiations are "very complex and detailed," and one unresolved position could disrupt the entire process.
At the same time, Trump said that he believes the current moment is the closest to reaching an agreement during the entire negotiations.
The US President pointed out: "If nothing happens, they will continue to fight, and people will continue to die. And we don't want that to happen." He added that Putin supposedly "doesn't want that to happen either."
Commenting on a possible meeting with European leaders in Washington, Trump stressed the importance of coordination with Europe. According to him, Ukraine is very important to European countries, and they are interested in its security.
"We are working with them together, as we should be doing... But I am doing this to save lives. We want to work with Europe... And Europe is going to take on most of the work... But we are going to help Europe 100%.
