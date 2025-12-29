When to expect the results of "peace talks" regarding Russia and Ukraine — Trump's assumptions

US President Donald Trump believes that the results of negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine will become clear within a few weeks.

Trump assures of great progress in "peace talks" between Russia and Ukraine

Trump said this at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago after their meeting.

Responding to a question about the timeframe for completing the negotiations, he noted:

If everything goes really well, it might be a few weeks. If it goes bad, it might be longer. And if it goes really bad, it might not happen. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, there remains a possibility that an agreement will not be reached.

There is also a possibility that this will not happen... But in a few weeks we will know one way or another," he noted, adding that the negotiations are "very complex and detailed," and one unresolved position could disrupt the entire process.

At the same time, Trump said that he believes the current moment is the closest to reaching an agreement during the entire negotiations.

I truly believe that we are closer now than ever before, with both sides. Share

The US President pointed out: "If nothing happens, they will continue to fight, and people will continue to die. And we don't want that to happen." He added that Putin supposedly "doesn't want that to happen either."

Commenting on a possible meeting with European leaders in Washington, Trump stressed the importance of coordination with Europe. According to him, Ukraine is very important to European countries, and they are interested in its security.