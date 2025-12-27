Last week, US President Donald Trump announced plans to build new Trump-class battleships. The project only underscores the fact that the US is unprepared for rapidly changing threats on the high seas. Experts believe that Washington should learn from the experience of the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine's attacks at sea should serve as an example for the US

It is noted that late last month, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked two oil tankers off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea using Sea Baby naval drones. Shortly after, another oil tanker was attacked, also reportedly by Ukrainians, in the Atlantic Ocean. Another similar attack on a tanker occurred in early December in the Mediterranean Sea.

The publication emphasized that all of these vessels were most likely part of Russia's shadow fleet. The Ukrainian attacks are causing serious damage to the Russian oil industry, depriving the Kremlin of revenue.

Ukraine's strikes on ships of the Russian shadow fleet make one wonder how anti-ship technologies became so accessible and effective, the publication added.

The publication believes that inexpensive naval drones may become increasingly common in the near future. The use of these drones in conjunction with submarines, which together will leave enemy ships no chance, could be especially dangerous. Share

In addition, another threat is aerial drones, which are often used during the Russian-Ukrainian war. Merchant ships cannot protect themselves from such weapons, even if they sail in convoys.

The publication also recalled that Ukrainian troops also use missiles to destroy Russian warships. For example, the Neptune cruise missile was used to sink the aggressor's largest ships in the Black Sea.

A possible war between major powers such as the United States and China would have devastating consequences for global shipping. However, the fundamental complexity of shipping protection extends to warships as well.

Journalists noted that US carrier strike groups are among the most expensive concentrations of weapons systems in the world. They consist of warships, including aircraft carriers, carrying F-35 fighter jets.

Additionally, American ships carry thousands of specialized sailors who cannot be quickly replaced. Yet, despite their extraordinary cost and value, aircraft carriers are vulnerable to attack.