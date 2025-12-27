Last week, US President Donald Trump announced plans to build new Trump-class battleships. The project only underscores the fact that the US is unprepared for rapidly changing threats on the high seas. Experts believe that Washington should learn from the experience of the Ukrainian military.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's effective use of naval drones and missiles against Russian ships highlights the need for enhanced maritime security measures.
- The attacks on Russian vessels demonstrate the potential impact on global shipping and the vulnerability of major powers like the US and China.
Ukraine's attacks at sea should serve as an example for the US
It is noted that late last month, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked two oil tankers off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea using Sea Baby naval drones. Shortly after, another oil tanker was attacked, also reportedly by Ukrainians, in the Atlantic Ocean. Another similar attack on a tanker occurred in early December in the Mediterranean Sea.
The publication emphasized that all of these vessels were most likely part of Russia's shadow fleet. The Ukrainian attacks are causing serious damage to the Russian oil industry, depriving the Kremlin of revenue.
Ukraine's strikes on ships of the Russian shadow fleet make one wonder how anti-ship technologies became so accessible and effective, the publication added.
In addition, another threat is aerial drones, which are often used during the Russian-Ukrainian war. Merchant ships cannot protect themselves from such weapons, even if they sail in convoys.
The publication also recalled that Ukrainian troops also use missiles to destroy Russian warships. For example, the Neptune cruise missile was used to sink the aggressor's largest ships in the Black Sea.
A possible war between major powers such as the United States and China would have devastating consequences for global shipping. However, the fundamental complexity of shipping protection extends to warships as well.
Journalists noted that US carrier strike groups are among the most expensive concentrations of weapons systems in the world. They consist of warships, including aircraft carriers, carrying F-35 fighter jets.
Additionally, American ships carry thousands of specialized sailors who cannot be quickly replaced. Yet, despite their extraordinary cost and value, aircraft carriers are vulnerable to attack.
