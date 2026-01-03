"Venezuela has been attacked." The president of Colombia made an urgent appeal to the world
On the morning of January 3, Colombian President Gustavo Petro urgently appealed to the international community — he announced an attack on Venezuela and the bombing of the country with missiles. The invasion was carried out by the United States of America.

  • International organizations like the OAS and the UN are called upon to address the crisis and the need for immediate intervention to protect Venezuela.
  • The situation continues to unfold as the US neither confirms nor denies its involvement in the attacks on Venezuela, raising diplomatic tensions.

"Caracas is under attack. Warn the world: Venezuela is under attack. They are bombing with missiles. The OAS (Organization of American States — ed.) and the UN must meet immediately," Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote in his official statement.

According to the latest data, the detonation of a BC warehouse began in the country's capital after the first American strikes.

In addition, US troops attack the home of the Venezuelan Minister of Defense and the port in Caracas.

According to media reports, US marines have landed on the northern islands in the Caribbean Sea that belong to Venezuela.

The US launched strikes on Fort Tiuna and the Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda air base in Caracas.

The La Guaira naval base in Vargas state, where the naval academy is located, was also attacked by American troops.

An attack on Margarita Island in the Caribbean Sea has also been reported. The island is home to a large amount of military infrastructure owned by President Nicolas Maduro.

A representative of the US armed forces in Washington confirmed reports of explosions in Caracas, but refused to comment on a possible role in what is happening.

