"We are ready for action." Trump issued a stern warning to Iran

US President Donald Trump has begun publicly threatening Iran, where large-scale protests have been ongoing for several days amid an economic crisis. The US president has promised to intervene if the Iranian regime starts killing protesters.

Trump publicly addressed Iran

The White House chief of staff posted a stern warning on the Truth Social social network.

Donald Trump has begun threatening Iran with "action" for the killings of peaceful protesters.

If Iran shoots and brutally kills peaceful protesters, as it routinely does, the United States of America will come to their aid. We are ready to act. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that mass protests swept Iran 5 days ago.

The people decided not to hide their indignation against the backdrop of the rapid collapse of the national currency — the Iranian rial — as well as the relentless rise in prices.

Local media claim that at least six people were killed and several dozen injured.

By the way, a few days ago, the US president warned that he would support new Israeli attacks on Iran if the regime did not stop working on creating missiles and its nuclear program.