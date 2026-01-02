"We are ready for action." Trump issued a stern warning to Iran

US President Donald Trump has begun publicly threatening Iran, where large-scale protests have been ongoing for several days amid an economic crisis. The US president has promised to intervene if the Iranian regime starts killing protesters.
Points of attention
- The tensions between the US and Iran have escalated with Trump's warnings and sanctions, further complicating the situation in the region.
- The international community is closely watching the developments in Iran, as Trump's statements raise concerns about potential conflicts and the impact on global stability.
Trump publicly addressed Iran
The White House chief of staff posted a stern warning on the Truth Social social network.
Donald Trump has begun threatening Iran with "action" for the killings of peaceful protesters.
What is important to understand is that mass protests swept Iran 5 days ago.
The people decided not to hide their indignation against the backdrop of the rapid collapse of the national currency — the Iranian rial — as well as the relentless rise in prices.
Local media claim that at least six people were killed and several dozen injured.
By the way, a few days ago, the US president warned that he would support new Israeli attacks on Iran if the regime did not stop working on creating missiles and its nuclear program.
Moreover, the United States imposed sanctions against ten entities and individuals based in Iran and Venezuela in connection with the supply of strike drones.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-