Iran is gripped by mass protests — what's happening?

In Iran, a long-time ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine, mass protests have been ongoing for the past few days. People have taken to the streets of cities due to the massive economic crisis that has gripped the country.

Protests in Iran — latest details and videos

According to local media, market vendors, shop owners, and students are taking to the streets of Tehran and other cities in the country.

Protesters are closing shops en masse and demanding decisive decisions from official Tehran amid the collapse of the Iranian rial and the relentless rise in prices.

What is important to understand is that the rial exchange rate has reached a record low, inflation exceeds 40%, and prices for food and imported goods have increased sharply.

The authorities responded with force: security forces used tear gas, mass arrests took place. According to various human rights groups and media, 3 to 5 people were killed, and about 20 more were injured.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has already made an official statement on this matter.

He began to claim that he was ready for dialogue with the people, and also acknowledged economic problems amid mass protests.