Iran is gripped by mass protests — what's happening?

In Iran, a long-time ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine, mass protests have been ongoing for the past few days. People have taken to the streets of cities due to the massive economic crisis that has gripped the country.
Points of attention
- Despite President Masoud Pezeshkian's readiness for dialogue with the people, the regime is escalating pressure on dissenting individuals.
- The situation in Iran highlights the urgent need for addressing economic issues and ensuring respect for human rights amidst ongoing protests.
Protests in Iran — latest details and videos
According to local media, market vendors, shop owners, and students are taking to the streets of Tehran and other cities in the country.
Protesters are closing shops en masse and demanding decisive decisions from official Tehran amid the collapse of the Iranian rial and the relentless rise in prices.
What is important to understand is that the rial exchange rate has reached a record low, inflation exceeds 40%, and prices for food and imported goods have increased sharply.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has already made an official statement on this matter.
He began to claim that he was ready for dialogue with the people, and also acknowledged economic problems amid mass protests.
Despite this, the regime is simultaneously increasing pressure on people who were not afraid to express their disagreement with the authorities' actions.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-