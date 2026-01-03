Watch: Loud explosions rock Venezuela, port on fire

On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. The first photos taken by eyewitnesses show several columns of smoke in different parts of the city. Some media outlets immediately suggested that the US had begun bombing Venezuela, but there is currently no confirmation of this information.

What's happening in Venezuela — the first details

According to journalists, the southern part of the capital, where a large military base is located, remained without electricity.

Local residents report hearing several explosions at once.

Moreover, several areas of Caracas are currently without electricity — eyewitnesses claim that they could hear the sound of planes after the explosions.

Some journalists immediately assumed that the US had attacked the Venezuelan capital, and that American helicopters were flying over the city.

What is important to understand is that there is currently no confirmation of this information.

The US has apparently begun a full-scale bombing campaign against Venezuela. At least 7 explosions and planes have been reported over the capital, Caracas. The southern part of the city, near a military base, is without power. The port is also on fire, according to one media report. Share

The administration of US President Donald Trump has not yet commented on the latest events.