Watch: Loud explosions rock Venezuela, port on fire
Category
World
Publication date

Watch: Loud explosions rock Venezuela, port on fire

What's happening in Venezuela - the first details
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. The first photos taken by eyewitnesses show several columns of smoke in different parts of the city. Some media outlets immediately suggested that the US had begun bombing Venezuela, but there is currently no confirmation of this information.

Points of attention

  • The situation in Venezuela remains fluid as local residents witness ongoing events, including areas of the city experiencing power outages amidst the reported explosions and military activity.
  • The US administration, under President Donald Trump, has not issued any statements or comments regarding the reported explosions and developments in Venezuela, leaving many questions unanswered.

What's happening in Venezuela — the first details

According to journalists, the southern part of the capital, where a large military base is located, remained without electricity.

Local residents report hearing several explosions at once.

Moreover, several areas of Caracas are currently without electricity — eyewitnesses claim that they could hear the sound of planes after the explosions.

Some journalists immediately assumed that the US had attacked the Venezuelan capital, and that American helicopters were flying over the city.

What is important to understand is that there is currently no confirmation of this information.

The US has apparently begun a full-scale bombing campaign against Venezuela. At least 7 explosions and planes have been reported over the capital, Caracas. The southern part of the city, near a military base, is without power. The port is also on fire, according to one media report.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has not yet commented on the latest events.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Venezuela extradited two Colombians who fought for Ukraine to Russia
Jose Aron
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are ready for action." Trump issued a stern warning to Iran
Donald Trump
Trump publicly addressed Iran

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?