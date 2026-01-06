Zelenskyy revealed the first details of the meeting with Macron

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on January 6. Their focus was on the next important diplomatic steps to end the Russian war.
Points of attention
- Important political steps are being prepared by Ukraine in collaboration with allies to address the ongoing challenges posed by Russia.
- Efforts are underway to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses to protect its people, communities, and critical infrastructure amidst continued strikes by Russia.
What is known about the talks between Zelensky and Macron?
Today, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Resolute" countries is taking place in France, to which President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Ukrainian People's Party, Kyrylo Budanov, have already arrived.
According to the Ukrainian leader, during the meeting with Macron, they talked about Ukraine's real capabilities to counter Russian terror, about protection, and about support that could strengthen Ukraine's positions in diplomacy.
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that today's meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined" in Paris is the most representative.
The main thing is that its participants were leaders of states, heads of international organizations, ministerial level, and ambassadors.
