The EU decided to sacrifice Denmark's interests for the sake of Ukraine
The EU decided to sacrifice Denmark's interests for the sake of Ukraine

Europe currently considers Ukraine a priority
Source:  Politico

New threats from US President Donald Trump to seize Greenland have shocked European leaders, but most have chosen to remain silent so as not to disrupt peace talks to end Russia's war with Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The decision to set aside Denmark's concerns for the sake of progress in the peace process underscores the strategic calculations made by European leaders to navigate sensitive geopolitical issues.
  • While tensions in Europe rise over Trump's statements on Greenland, the focus remains on securing the 'green light' from the US to support Ukraine's security interests.

Europe currently considers Ukraine a priority

On January 6, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Paris — it will be joined by about 40 leaders of countries and high-ranking officials.

The focus is on future security guarantees for Ukraine. It is no secret that the United States must play a key role in this issue.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Kyiv's allies have concluded that it is better not to annoy Donald Trump if they want to get the "green light" from him.

European leaders should have stood up for Denmark's interests and criticized the White House's rhetoric regarding Greenland, but they decided not to do so for the sake of Ukraine and progress in the peace process.

US President Donald Trump's threats to annex Greenland have raised serious concerns in Europe, but Washington's claims to the island are not expected to be raised at the meeting, so as not to anger the American leader.

