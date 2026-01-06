New threats from US President Donald Trump to seize Greenland have shocked European leaders, but most have chosen to remain silent so as not to disrupt peace talks to end Russia's war with Ukraine.

Europe currently considers Ukraine a priority

On January 6, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Paris — it will be joined by about 40 leaders of countries and high-ranking officials.

The focus is on future security guarantees for Ukraine. It is no secret that the United States must play a key role in this issue.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Kyiv's allies have concluded that it is better not to annoy Donald Trump if they want to get the "green light" from him.

European leaders should have stood up for Denmark's interests and criticized the White House's rhetoric regarding Greenland, but they decided not to do so for the sake of Ukraine and progress in the peace process.