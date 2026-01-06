Trump has dealt another serious blow to Putin's reputation
Trump has dealt another serious blow to Putin's reputation

Trump showed how much the US is stronger than Russia at all levels
Source:  Politico

Politico is reporting that US President Donald Trump has once again publicly humiliated Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. This time, it's about the US's lightning operation to detain Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

  • The contrast between Trump's swift action in Venezuela and Putin's failed attempts in Ukraine underscores the diminishing influence of Russia in international affairs.
  • Analysts point out that Russia's failures in various geopolitical scenarios highlight its lack of superpower status and its struggles to maintain alliances in the face of US dominance.

Trump showed how much the US is stronger than Russia at all levels

It's no secret that Putin planned to capture Kyiv in three days, but he lost the battle for the capital of Ukraine resoundingly and got embroiled in a full-scale war that has been going on for almost 4 years.

On this occasion, Trump was able to demonstrate the true power and greatness of the United States, as he toppled the Maduro regime in a matter of hours.

Many people also pointed out that the Russian dictator, despite his close political and military ties with Venezuela, was simply scared and did not even try to defend his longtime ally.

"What Putin promised to do in Ukraine, Trump did in half an hour in Venezuela," emphasized political analyst and former Kremlin speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov.

Recent events on the international stage once again indicate that Russia has long ceased to be a superpower.

Moreover, it demonstrates an inability to protect its own allies at critical moments.

Previously, Moscow effectively sidelined itself during Azerbaijan's capture of Nagorno-Karabakh, failed to save Bashar Assad's regime in Syria, and failed to provide real support to Iran during US and Israeli strikes.

