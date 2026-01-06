Politico is reporting that US President Donald Trump has once again publicly humiliated Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. This time, it's about the US's lightning operation to detain Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Trump showed how much the US is stronger than Russia at all levels

It's no secret that Putin planned to capture Kyiv in three days, but he lost the battle for the capital of Ukraine resoundingly and got embroiled in a full-scale war that has been going on for almost 4 years.

On this occasion, Trump was able to demonstrate the true power and greatness of the United States, as he toppled the Maduro regime in a matter of hours.

Many people also pointed out that the Russian dictator, despite his close political and military ties with Venezuela, was simply scared and did not even try to defend his longtime ally.

"What Putin promised to do in Ukraine, Trump did in half an hour in Venezuela," emphasized political analyst and former Kremlin speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov. Share

Recent events on the international stage once again indicate that Russia has long ceased to be a superpower.

Moreover, it demonstrates an inability to protect its own allies at critical moments.