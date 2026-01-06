Statements about the end of NATO are being heard in Europe — what is happening?

More and more European leaders are inclined to believe that US President Donald Trump's desire to influence political processes in other countries could ultimately destroy the entire NATO.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk does not hide his concern about this.

According to the latter, Denmark can count on the solidarity of all of Europe amid rumors that the US will try to seize Greenland.

Tusk also made it clear that any attack by American troops on Danish territory would be a real disaster for NATO.

No member should attack or threaten another member of the North Atlantic Treaty. Otherwise, NATO will lose its meaning if conflicts or mutual conflicts arise within the Alliance. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen issued identical warnings.

She reminded Donald Trump that if one NATO country attacks another, the Alliance is over:

(If the US decides to militarily attack another NATO country — ed.) then everything will be over. Including our NATO and, therefore, the security that has been ensured since the end of World War II. Share

As mentioned earlier, during a Sunday interview with The Atlantic magazine about US actions in Venezuela, the head of the White House once again stated his desire to control Greenland.