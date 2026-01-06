Watch: Russia became poorer by $20 billion thanks to Ukraine's SBS
Ukraine
Watch: Russia became poorer by $20 billion thanks to Ukraine's SBS

Forces of unmanned systems
SBS work results for the last 7 months
Читати українською

The Unmanned Systems Forces Group reports on the results of its work in the war with the aggressor country Russia over the past 7 months — that is, since its creation. What is important to understand is that during this period it was possible to successfully hit 168,000 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The Unmanned Systems Forces Group's operations led to significant losses for the enemy, with approximately $3 billion in losses per month on Russian territory.
  • Recent operations by the SBS group resulted in the destruction of 1,142 enemy targets, including personnel units, drone launch points, artillery systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

SBS work results for the last 7 months

From the moment of its creation, the Unmanned Systems Forces group began to implement important missions as assigned in key areas of the front as effectively as possible.

It is worth noting that over this period of time, more than 832,000 combat missions were completed.

In total, more than 168,000 targets were hit, with an estimated value of $20 billion, the SBS said in an official statement.

Among the targets hit:

  • 50,238 personnel;

  • 532 tanks;

  • 7,697 units of automotive equipment;

  • 5,548 units of motor vehicles;

  • about 2,500 guns and howitzers;

  • More than 350 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, which caused losses to the enemy of approximately $3 billion per month.

All hits were verified in the Delta situational awareness system — the effectiveness of the SBS is confirmed by facts, — the statement of the Unmanned Systems Forces says.

In addition, it is noted that during January 5, units of the SBS group hit/destroyed 1,142 enemy targets:

  • 396 personnel units, of which 190 were liquidated;

  • 55 drone launch points;

  • 21 artillery systems;

  • 67 units of automotive equipment;

  • 18 motorcycles;

  • 140 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" type.

