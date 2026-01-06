During the night of January 5 and 6, a powerful “buzz” thundered in various regions of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. According to eyewitnesses, this time Ukrainian drones reached Bashkortostan: traditionally they attacked oil depots and factories involved in supporting the Russian army in the war.

Russia has been hit by a large-scale “bavovna” again

The Governor of the Lipetsk Region of the Russian Federation, Igor Artamonov, made a statement on this occasion.

He reported an attack on an industrial facility in the region.

After the drone crashed, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Usmansky district. According to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured. Emergency services are working at the scene, the Kremlin protege said. Share

According to eyewitnesses, a fire broke out at an oil depot.

What is important to understand is that "Usmanskaya Naftobaza" is engaged in the sale, storage and transshipment of petroleum products, and also provides services for the transportation of petroleum products using its own vehicles.

In addition, it is indicated that the Governor of the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation, Alexander Drozdenko, officially confirmed that there was a "fall of debris" on the territory of the compressor station.

He also added that there were no civilian casualties.

A lot of explosions have occurred in the city of Yaroslavl, Yaroslavl region, specifically in the Neftestroy area. It is worth noting that there is a refinery and an oil depot there.

According to the latest data, drones attacked the Tver Carriage Building Plant.

Drones also flew to Sterlitamak (Bashkortostan). This city is home to a petrochemical plant (JSC "SNHZ"), which has been under attack more than once. Share

In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defense was allegedly able to neutralize 129 Ukrainian drones.