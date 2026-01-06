During the night of January 5 and 6, a powerful “buzz” thundered in various regions of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. According to eyewitnesses, this time Ukrainian drones reached Bashkortostan: traditionally they attacked oil depots and factories involved in supporting the Russian army in the war.
Points of attention
- Incidents of fires and explosions were reported at various locations, including Yaroslavl, Neftestroy area, and Tver Carriage Building Plant.
- The escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine highlight the ongoing conflict and security threats in the region.
Russia has been hit by a large-scale “bavovna” again
The Governor of the Lipetsk Region of the Russian Federation, Igor Artamonov, made a statement on this occasion.
He reported an attack on an industrial facility in the region.
According to eyewitnesses, a fire broke out at an oil depot.
What is important to understand is that "Usmanskaya Naftobaza" is engaged in the sale, storage and transshipment of petroleum products, and also provides services for the transportation of petroleum products using its own vehicles.
In addition, it is indicated that the Governor of the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation, Alexander Drozdenko, officially confirmed that there was a "fall of debris" on the territory of the compressor station.
He also added that there were no civilian casualties.
A lot of explosions have occurred in the city of Yaroslavl, Yaroslavl region, specifically in the Neftestroy area. It is worth noting that there is a refinery and an oil depot there.
According to the latest data, drones attacked the Tver Carriage Building Plant.
In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defense was allegedly able to neutralize 129 Ukrainian drones.
