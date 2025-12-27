Ukraine blocks exports of Russian gasoline and diesel for another 2 months
Ukraine blocks exports of Russian gasoline and diesel for another 2 months

Ukraine continues to crush Russia's economy
Source:  Bloomberg

Bloomberg news agency draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia has extended a temporary ban on the export of its gasoline and diesel fuel until the end of February 2026. This happened against the backdrop of regular Ukrainian attacks.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's intensified drone attacks on Russian refineries and ports were key factors leading to the extension of the ban and the resulting crisis.
  • Despite some stabilization, fuel prices in Russia remain relatively high due to ongoing attacks by Ukraine, affecting the economy and fuel supply chains.

The authorities of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, have decided that the ban will apply to all fuel exporters, including its producers.

It is worth noting that Russian government officials extended the ban on the export of diesel fuel, marine fuel, and other types of gas oil for the same period.

However, it is also stated that this restriction does not apply to diesel manufacturers.

According to journalists, the decision was made to maintain a stable situation on the Russian fuel market.

What is important to understand is that official Moscow introduced restrictions on fuel exports at the end of August 2025.

This came as Ukraine stepped up drone attacks on enemy refineries and ports from the Black Sea to the Baltic coast.

Effective strikes by Ukrainian drones on Russian refineries led to a crisis in the Russian fuel market, a jump in fuel prices, and a temporary shortage... Although the situation has since stabilized, prices remain relatively high, and Ukraine's attacks continue.

