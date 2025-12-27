Bloomberg news agency draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia has extended a temporary ban on the export of its gasoline and diesel fuel until the end of February 2026. This happened against the backdrop of regular Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine continues to crush Russia's economy

The authorities of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, have decided that the ban will apply to all fuel exporters, including its producers.

It is worth noting that Russian government officials extended the ban on the export of diesel fuel, marine fuel, and other types of gas oil for the same period.

However, it is also stated that this restriction does not apply to diesel manufacturers.

According to journalists, the decision was made to maintain a stable situation on the Russian fuel market.

What is important to understand is that official Moscow introduced restrictions on fuel exports at the end of August 2025.

This came as Ukraine stepped up drone attacks on enemy refineries and ports from the Black Sea to the Baltic coast.